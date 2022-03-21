Left Menu

Rugby-Irish lock Toner to retire at end of season

Former Ireland second row and Leinster's most capped player Devin Toner will retire at the end of the season, the 36-year-old said on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a 16-year career. Toner won 70 caps for Ireland, last playing in the 2020 Six Nations -- a tournament he won three times, including the Grand Slam in 2018. He was, however, left out of the 2019 World Cup squad.

With Leinster, the six-foot 11-inch (2.08-metre) lock won four European Rugby Champions Cup titles, a Challenge Cup title and seven league titles, making 276 appearances since his debut in 2006. "There is never a right time I suppose and you would love to keep playing but I feel very lucky to have had the career that I have had and I am able to leave the sport that I love and the club that I love, in good health and on my own terms," Toner said in a statement https://www.leinsterrugby.ie/appearances-record-holder-devin-toner-retire.

"I have been around the club for long enough to understand that not everyone is that lucky, and I feel that the time is right now to focus on that next chapter," he said, adding that he wanted to enjoy more time with his family. Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said Toner had made an "immense impact" on the club and Irish rugby.

"To have played nearly 350 games for your club and country and to have been part of so much success is testament to Devin's dedication and consistency in his preparation," he said. "And in more recent times Devin has been a great mentor to some of Leinster's younger players."

