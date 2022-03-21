Left Menu

TN CM Stalin congratulates Lakshya Sen

Becoming only the fifth Indian to reach the final of the prestigious tournament, he came very close to scripting history, Stalin said in a tweet.The 20-year old shuttlers run ended with a heartbreaking straight-game loss to world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the mens singles final on Sunday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday greeted shuttler Lakshya Sen for finishing runner-up in the All England Badminton Championship in Birmingham.

The Chief Minister wished Sen all the best for his future.

''Very proud of what @lakshya_sen has achieved in All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 at this young age. Becoming only the fifth Indian to reach the final of the prestigious tournament, he came very close to scripting history,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

The 20-year old shuttler's run ended with a heartbreaking straight-game loss to world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men's singles final on Sunday. On Saturday, Sen had become only the fifth Indian after Prakash Nath (1947), Prakash Padukone (1980, 1981), Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Saina Nehwal (2015) to reach the final of the prestigious badminton tournament.

