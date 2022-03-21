Doping-Russian race walker Lashmanova banned, to be stripped of 2012 Olympics gold

Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for the use of prohibited substances and will be stripped of her 2012 Olympics gold medal in the 20 km race, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday.

"Lashmanova has accepted the sanction proposed by the AIU... She is set to lose gold medals from the women's 20 km race walk event at the London 2012 Olympic Games and 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow," the AIU said in a statement.

