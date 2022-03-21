Left Menu

SA vs Ban: Shakib Al Hasan available for 3rd ODI amid family health crisis in Dhaka

Bangladesh team director announced that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be available for the third ODI against South Africa in Centurion Wednesday.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:16 IST
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh team director announced that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be available for the third ODI against South Africa in Centurion Wednesday. It was reported that Shakib had initially decided to return home in Dhaka where several of his family members, including his children, are in hospital due to various illnesses.

Khaled Mahmud, the Bangladesh team director, said Shakib changed his mind on returning to Dhaka on Monday, but is likely to do so after the March 23 match. "A number of his family members are sick so he is in hesitation. He is speaking to his family about whether he needs to return to Dhaka. We have had to book a few tickets for him in the last few days. We booked a ticket today as well, because he was supposed to leave today," said Mahmud as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"But Shakib turned it down himself. He will return after playing [the third ODI]. Definitely, he was supposed to return home, which Jalal (Yunus, chairman of the BCB's cricket operations committee) bhai said earlier in the day. But shortly afterwards, Shakib decided that he will leave after playing (the third ODI)," he added. The three-match ODI series is currently deadlocked at 1-1 and the decider match will be played on Wednesday in Centurion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

