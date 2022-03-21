Left Menu

Russian race walker Lashmanova banned, to be stripped of 2012 London Olympics gold

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Monday announced that the Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for the use of prohibited substances, a violation of World Athletics anti-doping rules.

AIU logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Monday announced that the Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for the use of prohibited substances, a violation of World Athletics anti-doping rules. Following AIU charges based on LIMS data and McLaren evidence, Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years, starting March 9, 2021.

The Russian will now be stripped of her 2012 London Olympics gold medal in the 20 km race. "Lashmanova has accepted the sanction proposed by the AIU, including DQ of her results between February 18, 2012, and January 3, 2014," AIU in a statement said.

She is now set to lose gold medals from the women's 20K race walk event at the London 2012 Olympic Games and 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow. (ANI)

