Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig relish 'bonus' games with two trophies up for grabs - Tedesco

Tedesco took over in early December, succeeding Jesse Marsch, with last season's Bundesliga runners-up in 11th place and their campaign all but derailed after also suffering a Champions League group-stage elimination. Leipzig have battled back since then and are now in fourth place, in the running for a Champions League spot with seven league games left, while also having reached the German Cup semi-finals and the Europa League last eight.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:50 IST
Soccer-Leipzig relish 'bonus' games with two trophies up for grabs - Tedesco
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

RB Leipzig's final-season stretch with two trophies still up for grabs does not bring any added pressure, with the players aware that upcoming knockout matches are the results of their efforts to turn the season around, coach Domenico Tedesco said on Monday. Tedesco took over in early December, succeeding Jesse Marsch, with last season's Bundesliga runners-up in 11th place and their campaign all but derailed after also suffering a Champions League group-stage elimination.

Leipzig have battled back since then and are now in fourth place, in the running for a Champions League spot with seven league games left, while also having reached the German Cup semi-finals and the Europa League last eight. "There is absolutely no pressure because we know where the team is coming from," Tedesco told a media roundtable. "In December, honestly speaking, the team was in 11th or 12th place, many points away from fourth place.

"Now we have these weeks with a lot of 'finals' but it is due to our work, the work of the team that we reached these kinds of games. Pressure in football is always there but there is no special pressure because it is a bonus to play these kinds of games. The players see it as a present," he said. Leipzig face Union Berlin in a German Cup semi-final on April 20 after taking on Atalanta in the Europa League last eight over two legs on April 7 and 14.

"We want to win each game and we are able to do it," Tedesco said. "We have the quality but the other teams think the same. We will try to reach each target." "Our target is to win the German Cup first of all. We are in the semi-finals and you want to win it if you are in the semi-finals," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022