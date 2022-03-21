Golf-In-form Burns withdraws from WGC Match Play event

Left Menu

Burns made the decision a day after successfully defending his Valspar Championship title in Palm Harbor, Florida, where he edged PGA Tour rookie Davis Riley on the second playoff hole. "After three long weeks of golf, I feel that taking this week to rest and prepare for the busy stretch ahead is best," the American said in a statement. Burns is replaced in the field at Austin Country Club by Maverick McNealy.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:24 IST
World number 10 Sam Burns, fresh from securing the third PGA Tour victory of his career, said on Monday he had decided to withdraw from this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas.

"After three long weeks of golf, I feel that taking this week to rest and prepare for the busy stretch ahead is best," the American said in a statement. "I appreciate the support and look forward to seeing everyone soon." After three consecutive missed cuts from late January into February, Burns has been on an impressive run as he finished in a share of ninth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational followed by a share of 26th at The Players Championship.

In the final round at Palm Harbor, Burns carded a two-under-par 69 and holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole that secured the win and moved him to No. 10 in the world for the first time. Burns is replaced in the field at Austin Country Club by Maverick McNealy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

