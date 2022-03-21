I'm living my dream, says Sen

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Monday said he is ''living a dream'' by bringing laurels for the country at the world stage and he ''gave it all'' during his maiden final against Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen at the All England Championship.

The 20-year-old from Uttarakhand has been simply sensational en route to his final appearance at Birmingham but he couldn't go the distance, going down in straight games to world no 1 Axelsen.

''It's been a long journey for me from Almora to the All England Open. I gave it my all on the court in the final yesterday vs Viktor but it wasn't meant to be,'' Sen wrote in a post shared on his twitter handle.

''For me, getting the chance to represent my country means everything to me. I am living my dream an I will always give my 100 % on court.'' His impressive show was lauded by all, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar.

''I am overwhelmed and humbled with all the love and support I have received from so many fans in india and all over the world and just wanted to say a big 'Thank You' to everyone,'' Sen wrote.

''I wish to thank BAI and SAI for their support to me. I can't forget my parents and brother Chirag who have sacrificed so much for me. ''I owe everything to Prakash sir and Vimal sir and PPBA who have mentored me throughout this journey. Without them, this would just not be possible. Thanks to Vivek Kumar sir and the world class PDCSE where I train.'' The world number 11 also thanked Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and Olympic Gold Quest for their support. Sen, who is a product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, has been in the form of his life in the last six months.

He secured his maiden world championships bronze in December last, before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up both at the German Open earlier this week and at the All England Championships on Sunday.

