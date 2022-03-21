The following are the top stories at 2120 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-IND-BANGLA-PREVIEW India can't afford anymore slip-ups in must-win game against Bangladesh Hamilton, Mar 21 (PTI) An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women's World Cup league match here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-IPL-SHUBMAN-INTERVIEW Worked on few new shots during rehab at NCA, you might see few cheeky shots in IPL: Shubman Gill (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Shubman Gill has all the classical shots in his repertoire but time off due to shin injury allowed him to work on his technique at the National Cricket Academy and he is ready to show his improvisation skills when he competes for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL.

SPO-BAD-SEN-VIMAL Lakshya will be scrutinised now, need to work on his variations: Vimal By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Lakshya Sen will be scrutinised and studied more after his sensational run at the All England Championship and the young shuttler would need variations in his game from the back of the court to stay ahead, reckons his mentor and former India coach Vimal Kumar.

SPO-BAD-SEN I'm living my dream, says Sen New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Monday said he is ''living a dream'' by bringing laurels for the country at the world stage and he ''gave it all'' during his maiden final against Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen at the All England Championship.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-NAIR Whenever I scored runs, there's someone else who scored better: Karun Nair Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) He has had his moments in IPL but Karun Nair, one of the only two triple centurions for India in Test cricket, has not quite gone on to become a T20 mainstay. SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE Gokulam Kerala extend unbeaten run in I-League with 3-2 win over TRAU Kalyani (WB), Mar 21 (PTI) Defending champions Gokulam Kerala extended their unbeaten run in this season's I-League campaign to five matches with a 3-2 win over Tiddim Road Athletic Union at the Kalyani Stadium here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-ASHWIN Numbers are part of journey not final destination: Ashwin Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently became India's second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, said he never ran after numbers in his career and considers personal milestones as ''just part of the journey and not final destination''.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-PANT We are discussing roles players can take up during matches: Pant Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Monday said the team management has been discussing the roles ''players can take up'' during matches in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

SPO-JHAJHARIA-AWARD Devendra Jhajharia receives Padma Bhushan, first para athlete to do so New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The legendary Devendra Jhajharia on Monday became the first para athlete to receive the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award.

SPO-FOOT-IND-SQUAD Coach Stimac includes 7 new faces in India squad for friendlies in Bahrain New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) India on Monday named seven newcomers in the 25-member squad for their international football friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus later this month.

SPO-BAD-LAKSHYA-PULLOUT Lakshya Sen withdraws from Swiss Open Basel, Mar 21 (PTI) All England Championships finalist Lakshya Sen on Monday pulled out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament to get some rest after two weeks of gruelling badminton. SPO-BAD-SWISS-PREVIEW Swiss Open: Sindhu, Srikanth look to find top form; exhausted Sen opts out Basel, Mar 21 (PTI) All England Championships finalist Lakshya Sen will be missing in action but double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth will look to make a mark when the Swiss Open Super 300 begins here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-WI-PAK Pakistan stun West Indies by 8 wickets in rain-hit match to record first win in ICC Women's WC Hamilton, Mar 21 (PTI) Pakistan ended their 18-match losing streak with an eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the Women's ODI World Cup here on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)