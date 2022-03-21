Left Menu

Overmars joins Antwerp in wake of Ajax misconduct scandal

It will not happen again. Antwerp general manager Sven Jaecques said he did not consult with the female employees of the club before hiring Overmars.We are also a club that wants to give people a second chance, he was quoted as saying.Overmars was a renowned winger in his playing days for Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona.

PTI | Antwerp | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:37 IST
Overmars joins Antwerp in wake of Ajax misconduct scandal
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Former Dutch soccer great Marc Overmars was appointed sports director at Belgian club Antwerp on Monday, only weeks after abruptly quitting at Ajax after admitting to sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

Overmars relinquished his sports director role at Ajax last month and apologized for his behaviour.

''I want to turn the Ajax page and start a new chapter here,'' Overmars was quoted as saying by Belgian media on Monday. ''My departure from Ajax was unfortunate. I have to overcome that and move on, that's what I'm going to do now. What happened at Ajax had no influence on my discussions with Antwerp, which went well. It will not happen again.'' Antwerp general manager Sven Jaecques said he did not consult with the female employees of the club before hiring Overmars.

''We are also a club that wants to give people a second chance,'' he was quoted as saying.

Overmars was a renowned winger in his playing days for Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona. He has signed a four-year deal at Antwerp, where he replaced Luciano d'Onofrio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022