Left Menu

Italian FA launch investigation into Racism claim by AC Milan at Cagliari

PTI | Rome | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:43 IST
Italian FA launch investigation into Racism claim by AC Milan at Cagliari
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian soccer federation has reportedly started an investigation after racist chants were heard towards the end of AC Milan's match at Cagliari in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and defender Fikayo Tomori were racially abused after the 1-0 victory for the league leaders in Sardinia.

Maignan walked up to a section of fans and cupped his hand to his ear - moments later, a mass brawl ensued between the two sets of players as well as coaching staff and directors.

Italian media reports on Sunday said the federation has launched an inquiry into the racist chanting.

It is not the first such incident at Cagliari - Juventus players Blaise Matuidi and Moise Kean have also been subject to racist abuse at the Sardegna Arena.

Maignan posted a photo of his reaction on social media and the picture was shared by several soccer players in support, which included Tomori.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022