Italian FA launch investigation into Racism claim by AC Milan at Cagliari

The Italian soccer federation has reportedly started an investigation after racist chants were heard towards the end of AC Milan's match at Cagliari in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and defender Fikayo Tomori were racially abused after the 1-0 victory for the league leaders in Sardinia.

Maignan walked up to a section of fans and cupped his hand to his ear - moments later, a mass brawl ensued between the two sets of players as well as coaching staff and directors.

Italian media reports on Sunday said the federation has launched an inquiry into the racist chanting.

It is not the first such incident at Cagliari - Juventus players Blaise Matuidi and Moise Kean have also been subject to racist abuse at the Sardegna Arena.

Maignan posted a photo of his reaction on social media and the picture was shared by several soccer players in support, which included Tomori.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)