Hockey star Vandana Katariya receives Padma Shri

India women's hockey team star Vandana Katariya on Monday received the prestigious Padma Shri award, in the field of sports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 22:25 IST
India women's hockey team star Vandana Katariya received her Padma Shri award. Image Credit: ANI
India women's hockey team star Vandana Katariya on Monday received the prestigious Padma Shri award, in the field of sports. The 29-year-old is among nine athletes and the lone hockey player this year who has been named for the award. She also became the first Indian women's player to score a hat-trick of goals in an Olympic Games.

She was part of India's historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics and has also been part of India's Gold medal win at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016, Asia Cup in 2017, Asian Games Bronze in 2014, and Silver in 2018 among several other achievements. The double Olympian started her career playing for the Railway Sports Promotion Board and made it to the Indian Junior Women's team in 2006. Vandana received her prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony today.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards are given in various disciplines and fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

