Sports News Roundup: F1 expects a great year after positive start to new era; Karjakin banned for six months over pro-Russia comments and more

Soccer-Chelsea bidders shortlist to be narrowed down to three, new offers made

Raine Group, a U.S. bank overseeing the sale of Premier League club Chelsea, plans to narrow down the shortlist of bidders to three on Monday or Tuesday, sources close to the deal told Reuters. Chelsea were initially put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, effectively giving it control of the club.

DraftKings bettors lose appeal over Astros, Red Sox baseball sign-stealing

A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected an effort by DraftKings fantasy sports bettors to hold Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox liable for baseball's electronic sign-stealing scandal. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said bettors could not plausibly claim they were defrauded by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's comments about the sport's integrity, or the teams' denials that they played dishonestly.

Karjakin banned for six months over pro-Russia comments

Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin has been banned from competition for six months because of his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said on Monday. The 32-year-old Karjakin, who challenged Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2016, has defended his country's actions on social media in recent weeks, drawing intense criticism from the chess world.

Motor racing-F1 expects a great year after positive start to new era

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn predicted a great year ahead after declaring that the most radical rules overhaul in decades had lived up to its promise in Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. The floodlit race around the Sakhir desert track saw a reshuffling of the top order with resurgent Ferrari setting the benchmark and once-dominant Mercedes struggling.

David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor

Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed over his Instagram account on Sunday to a doctor helping women give birth in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Beckham, the 46-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, told his 71.6 million Instagram followers to look at his profile to see the work of Irina, a child anaesthesiologist, and her team amid the conflict.

Tennis-Injured Fritz ends Nadal win streak to lift Indian Wells title

Taylor Fritz battled through excruciating pain to bring Rafa Nadal's 20-match winning run to an end with a 6-3 7-6(5) victory in the Indian Wells final on Sunday, becoming the first American to lift the title since Andre Agassi over two decades ago. Home favourite Fritz gave fans what they came to see - an heroic effort and an American winner, denying Nadal what would have been his fourth title of the season and a record-equalling 37 ATP Masters 1000 championships.

Tennis-Swiatek blows away Sakkari to win windswept Indian Wells

Poland's Iga Swiatek blew away Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 to win a windswept Indian Wells final on Sunday and move up to number two in the world rankings. Another windy day in the California desert made life miserable for both players, the gusts contributing to an uneven contest littered with nine breaks of serve.

Motor racing-Sainz celebrates but knows he has work to do

Carlos Sainz said he had plenty of catching up to do even as he celebrated a stunning one-two finish behind Ferrari team mate Charles Leclerc in Formula One's Bahrain Grand Prix season-opener. The Spaniard, who is close to signing a contract extension with the Italian team, was his own harshest critic after what he said had been his toughest race in Ferrari's red overalls.

Doping-Russian race walker Lashmanova banned, to be stripped of 2012 Olympics gold

Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for the use of prohibited substances and will be stripped of her 2012 Olympics gold medal in the 20-km race, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Lashmanova won gold in London when she beat compatriot Olga Kaniskina, who was also later stripped of her silver medal for doping. Lashmanova then won gold at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, another medal she will now lose.

Naomi Osaka takes equity stake in crypto exchange FTX

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has taken an equity stake in FTX and will be receiving compensation in crypto, the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange, one of the most valuable startups in the world, said on Monday. The four-time Grand Slam winner signed a long-term partnership agreement with FTX, as part of which Osaka will be focused on bringing women onto its crypto platform and will play an active role in directing and producing content.

