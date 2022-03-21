FC Bengaluru United launch women's football team

Reigning BDFA Super Division League champions FC Bengaluru United recently marked their foray into women's football with the launch of their Women's KSFA B Division Team. The team represents "the best in local talent and marks an important milestone" in the growth and development of women's football in the state.

The squad was selected after an intensive week-long selection trial held in the city earlier in March and the team was launched on March 8 - to mark International's Women's Day. Women footballers from schools and local communities participated with great zeal and enthusiasm, a true testament to the growing interest in women's football in the state. "In its brief three-year journey, FC Bengaluru United has already set the benchmark when it comes to professionally managed football clubs in India, and has also garnered tremendous praise for its on-field performances," said Gaurav Manchanda, Owner, FC Bengaluru United.

"Establishing a footprint in women's football was a natural transition for us and we are confident our women's team will soon be setting the standards for other teams to emulate," he added. John Kenneth Raj, Technical Director, United Academy said the launch of the IWL marked an important step in the development of women's football in the country.

"It's heartening to see KSFA launch three women's leagues within the ambit of the IWL and we are excited to have our team play in the KSFA B Division and grow and develop through that progression pathway." According to a release, FC Bengaluru United was founded in 2018 and has already recorded several important milestones in its short journey. The club was crowned back-to-back BDFA Super Division champions (2020 and 2021).

Their stellar run in 2021 included a 14-game unbeaten streak comprising 12 wins and two draws. FCBU were invited to participate in the 130th edition of the Durand Cup in 2021. They reached the semi-finals in what was their debut appearance, which included a stirring unbeaten run in the group stages. (ANI)

