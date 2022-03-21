Left Menu

Olympics-Paris 2024 hopes to sell 13.4 million tickets

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics are hoping to sell a record 10 million tickets for the sporting extravaganza with an additional 3.4 million available for the Paralympic Games, the boss of the organising committee said. London 2012 put just under nine million tickets up for sale and sold some 8.2 million, while Atlanta 1996 sold around 8.3 million of 11 million available.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:51 IST
Olympics-Paris 2024 hopes to sell 13.4 million tickets

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics are hoping to sell a record 10 million tickets for the sporting extravaganza with an additional 3.4 million available for the Paralympic Games, the boss of the organising committee said.

London 2012 put just under nine million tickets up for sale and sold some 8.2 million, while Atlanta 1996 sold around 8.3 million of 11 million available. "We will have 13.4 million tickets up for sale. Ten million for the Olympics and 3.4 for the Paralympics. This is a unique amount of tickets," Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet said.

"It's ambitious. We believe that the Paris 2024 Games will be unique. "The ticketing programme represents one-third of our revenue. So it's really important for us to maximise this programme."

Estanguet said the cheapest tickets for the Olympics would cost 24 euros ($26.53) and 15 euros for the Paralympics. "We wanted to have a ticketing programme starting with tickets at 24 euros for all sports. It will represent over one million tickets at this price," he said.

"This is a very strong promise. To give access to all Olympic sports. Half of the tickets will be under 50 euros." The registration phase "on a single and unique platform provided by CTS Eventim, France Billet and Orange Business Services" would start by the end of the year, Estanguet said.

He said there would be no other official platform or provider for tickets and that the platform would provide fans with a secure option to resell their tickets. Estanguet added that a draw would then be made because they anticipated that there would be more people wanting to buy tickets than those available.

"The early draw means that people won't have to go through the whole process of choosing, trying to buy tickets first and end up empty handed," Estanguet said. "By February, 2023, we will launch the (actual) sale of the tickets."

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there have been questions about whether registration will be restricted for Russian or Belarusian citizens. "We will discuss it in the coming months but we still have time to decide," said Estanguet.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States
4
Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

Scientists explore cheaper, more efficient ways to capture carbon

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022