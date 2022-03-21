Left Menu

Cycling-Italian Colbrelli in hospital after collapse in Volta a Catalunya

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli was taken to hospital after collapsing at the end of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya on Monday, his team Bahrain Victorious said. Reports said medics performed CPR at the scene. "Following the sprint on Stage 1 of @VoltaCatalunya, @sonnycolbrelli fell unconscious.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 23:57 IST
Cycling-Italian Colbrelli in hospital after collapse in Volta a Catalunya
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli was taken to hospital after collapsing at the end of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya on Monday, his team Bahrain Victorious said. Colbrelli, 31, was edged out by Australian Michael Matthews in a tight finish and fell to the ground after crossing the line. Reports said medics performed CPR at the scene.

"Following the sprint on Stage 1 of @VoltaCatalunya, @sonnycolbrelli fell unconscious. He underwent further medical assistance, and he was in stable condition upon being taken into an ambulance to Hospital Universitari de Girona to investigate his condition further," the team said in a statement https://twitter.com/BHRVictorious/status/1505963135349497860 on Twitter. "Team Bahrain Victorious would like to thank the organisers @VoltaCatalunya and the medical teams for their support and assistance. Further updates will follow."

In October, Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic in 22 years, which came a month after he claimed the European road race title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

