Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Chelsea bidders shortlist to be cut to three, Candy increases bid

Raine Group, the U.S. bank overseeing the sale of Premier League club Chelsea, plans to narrow down the shortlist of bidders to three on Monday or Tuesday, sources told Reuters, with one consortium lead by Nick Candy increasing their offer. Chelsea were initially put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, effectively giving it control of the club.

Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears

German tennis great Boris Becker "acted dishonestly" by failing to hand over assets including his Wimbledon singles trophies before and after he was declared bankrupt in 2017, a London court heard on Monday. The 54-year-old six times Grand Slam winner, who attended the opening day of his trial at Southwark Crown Court, faces 24 counts under the Insolvency Act relating to the period from May to October 2017.

Olympics-Paris 2024 hopes to sell 13.4 million tickets

Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics are hoping to sell a record 10 million tickets for the sporting extravaganza with an additional 3.4 million available for the Paralympic Games, the boss of the organising committee said. London 2012 put just under nine million tickets up for sale and sold some 8.2 million, while Atlanta 1996 sold around 8.3 million of 11 million available.

Karjakin banned for six months over pro-Russia comments

Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin has been banned from competition for six months because of his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) said on Monday. The 32-year-old Karjakin, who challenged Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2016, has defended his country's actions on social media in recent weeks, drawing intense criticism from the chess world.

Soccer-U.S. forward Aaronson to miss World Cup qualifiers through injury

United States forward Brenden Aaronson will miss their final three matches of World Cup qualifying with a knee injury, U.S. Soccer said on Monday. Aaronson, the only U.S. player to feature in all of their World Cup qualifiers so far for this year's finals in Qatar, was injured in training at the weekend and will not have recovered in time for Thursday's game away to Mexico.

Motor racing-F1 expects a great year after positive start to new era

Formula One managing director Ross Brawn predicted a great year ahead after declaring that the most radical rules overhaul in decades had lived up to its promise in Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. The floodlit race around the Sakhir desert track saw a reshuffling of the top order with resurgent Ferrari setting the benchmark and once-dominant Mercedes struggling.

David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Kharkiv doctor

Former England soccer captain David Beckham handed over his Instagram account on Sunday to a doctor helping women give birth in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Beckham, the 46-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder and current co-owner of American Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, told his 71.6 million Instagram followers to look at his profile to see the work of Irina, a child anaesthesiologist, and her team amid the conflict.

Golf-Mickelson no longer on list of Masters competitors

Phil Mickelson, who is taking time away from the game amid the fallout from comments he made regarding the Saudi-backed Super Golf League, is no longer listed in the field of active players competing at next month's Masters. The Masters website on Monday showed three-times winner Mickelson listed as a past champion not playing in the April 7-10 event at Augusta National Golf Club.

Motor racing-F1 boss sees ticket sale boost in Ferrari resurgence

Ferrari's return to form with a one-two win in Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix will boost Formula One and help sell more tickets, chief executive Stefano Domenicali has said. The Maranello-based team are the sport's oldest and most successful, crowning great champions like Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher, but Charles Leclerc's victory at Sakhir was their first since 2019.

Soccer-Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for first time

Manchester City have topped the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time as the world's highest revenue-generating club in a 2020-21 season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous leaders Barcelona dropped to fourth in the 25th edition of the table, the Spanish club's lowest position since 2013-14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)