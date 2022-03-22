Left Menu

Cricket-Carey, Green hit fifties to defy Pakistan

Alex Carey and Cameron Green struck half-centuries to put Australia on course for a healthy first-innings total against Pakistan on Tuesday in the deciding third and final test in Lahore. Wicketkeeper-batter Carey was unbeaten on 60 with all-rounder Green 56 not out as the touring side reached 320 for five at lunch on the second day after winning the toss and opting to bat at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:53 IST
Cricket-Carey, Green hit fifties to defy Pakistan

Alex Carey and Cameron Green struck half-centuries to put Australia on course for a healthy first-innings total against Pakistan on Tuesday in the deciding third and final test in Lahore.

Wicketkeeper-batter Carey was unbeaten on 60 with all-rounder Green 56 not out as the touring side reached 320 for five at lunch on the second day after winning the toss and opting to bat at the Gaddafi Stadium. The first two tests of the series -- the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 -- were drawn.

Resuming on 232-5 against the second new ball which was taken overnight, Carey and Green extended their unbroken sixth-wicket stand to 114. It was the second session in the match that Pakistan went wicketless after the hosts went without success between lunch and tea on the opening day.

A few balls continued to stay low on Tuesday while the Pakistan fast bowlers extracted plenty of reverse swing but were unable to find a way through the dogged resistance of the Australian batting pair. Pakistan came closest to picking up a wicket in the first session when Carey, batting on 27, survived despite a delivery from seamer Hasan Ali clipping his off-stump but failing to dislodge the bails.

Carey was given out caught behind by the umpire but the left-hander overturned the decision, with replays confirming that the ball had instead flicked the wicket on the way to the wicketkeeper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022