FA working with UK govt to allow Chelsea supporters at Wembley in semi-final

The Football Association (FA) on Monday revealed that they are working with the UK government in order to allow Chelsea supporters to attend the club's FA Cup semi-final clash with Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium next month.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:16 IST
Chelsea Supporters (Photo: Twitter/Wembley Stadium). Image Credit: ANI
The Football Association (FA) on Monday revealed that they are working with the UK government in order to allow Chelsea supporters to attend the club's FA Cup semi-final clash with Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium next month. Chelsea's ticket sales were halted on March 10 after the UK government sanctioned the club's owner Roman Abramovich over his links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope to have sell-out crowds at both of our Emirates FA Cup Semi-Finals at Wembley Stadium," FA spokesperson said. "This includes tickets for Chelsea supporters for their match against Crystal Palace. We are working with the Government on a method to achieve this whilst respecting the sanctions that are currently in place on Chelsea," the statement added.

The Blues are currently only allowed to continue operating through a special licence granted by the UK government, which permits existing ticket holders to attend matches, but new sales - including home and away match day tickets - have not been allowed. Chelsea will face Palace at Wembley after both teams cruised past their quarter-final encounters. The London-based team condemned lower-league Middlesbrough while the Eagles thrashed Everton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

