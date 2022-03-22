Soccer-Doucoure to play for Mali in World Cup playoffs

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has pledged his international future to Mali and arrived in Bamako to play in Friday's World Cup playoff first leg against Tunisia, the country's football federation said on Tuesday. The 29-year-old won caps for France at junior level but has switched allegiance three years after Mali first approached him to play for them.

He had previously said he was hoping to break into the French national team but agreed on a change after talks with the Mali federation last month. Mali has also persuaded Almamy Toure, another French-born former junior international, to commit his international future to their cause. The 25-year-old defender plays for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mali, after a disappointing last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January, has also been strengthened by the return of Cheick Doucoure, from Racing Lens in Ligue 1, and former captain Abdoulay Diaby, who last played for the team in 2019. Mali, who has never qualified for the World Cup, hosts Tunisia at the March 26 Stadium and travels to Tunisia for the return leg next Tuesday.

