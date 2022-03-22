Left Menu

Cycling-Colbrelli recovering in hospital after collapse in Spain

Cardiac tests conducted on Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli have shown no signs of "concern or compromised functions" after he collapsed at the end of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:33 IST
Cycling-Colbrelli recovering in hospital after collapse in Spain
Sonny Colbrelli Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Cardiac tests conducted on Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli have shown no signs of "concern or compromised functions" after he collapsed at the end of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Tuesday. Colbrelli, 31, was edged out by Australian Michael Matthews in a tight finish and fell to the ground after crossing the line on Monday. Reports said medics performed CPR at the scene.

"After being admitted to Hospital Universitari de Girona Doctor Josep Trueta, Sonny Colbrelli was conscious and feeling okay. He has since been in touch with family and friends as he recovers at the hospital," the team said in a statement https://bahraincyclingteam.com/sonny-colbrelli-medical-update-2. "He will undergo further tests today to discover the cause of yesterday's incident. All cardiac tests carried out last night showed no signs of concern or compromised functions."

In October, Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic in 22 years, which came a month after he captured the European road race title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022