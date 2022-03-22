Left Menu

Carey and Green guide Australia to 320-5 on Day 2, 3rd test

Lahores Gaddafi Stadium is hosting its first test in 13 years since a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka teams bus in 2009 that led to a lengthy absence of international cricket in Pakistan.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 14:53 IST
Carey and Green guide Australia to 320-5 on Day 2, 3rd test
Alex Carey Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Alex Carey and Cameron Green revived the innings with patient half-centuries as Australia progressed to 320-5 at lunch on Day 2 of the third and final cricket test against Pakistan.

Left-handed Carey successfully overturned a contentious caught behind decision against him and was batting on 60 at the first interval Tuesday. Green also showed lot of resilience on a slow wicket to remain unbeaten on 56.

Both batsmen denied Pakistan a breakthrough in the 28-over morning session on yet another hot day after resuming on 232-5.

Umpire Aleem Dar adjudged Carey out to Hasan Ali's full-pitched delivery when the batsman was on 27, but television replays showed the ball had missed Carey's bat and pad and might have clipped the off stump before wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan gloved the bumped ball.

Carey raised his second half-century on the tour from 73 balls when he smashed two successive boundaries in off-spinner Sajid Khan's one over that included a reverse swept four to the point boundary.

Carey and Green extended their sixth-wicket stand to 114 runs after joining late on Day 1 when Pakistan struck three times in the last session and had Australia in trouble at 206-5.

Green used his feet well against both Sajid and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and also defied the Pakistan pacers' relentless reverse swing on a low-bouncy wicket.

Green, resuming on 20, completed his half-century off 117 balls when he drove past diving Sajid for two runs at mid-on.

Pakistan used its strike pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-56) and Naseem Shah (2-45) in two short spells but the batters resolutely handled the reverse swing.

Australia's historic first tour of Pakistan in 24 years has added significance going into the series decider after matches Rawalpindi and Karachi. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is hosting its first test in 13 years since a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team's bus in 2009 that led to a lengthy absence of international cricket in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022