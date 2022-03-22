Left Menu

Badminton-China team pull out of Swiss Open due to COVID, injuries

The Chinese team withdrew from the Swiss Open Super 300 event in Basel on Tuesday due to a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries, global governing body Badminton World Federation (BWF) said. They are the most successful country in badminton at the Olympics with 20 gold medals. The Swiss Open starts later on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:22 IST
The Chinese team withdrew from the Swiss Open Super 300 event in Basel on Tuesday due to a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries, global governing body Badminton World Federation (BWF) said. The BWF added that there were several COVID-related pullouts at the $180,000 World Tour event.

"The Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries to players in their team," the BWF said in a statement. "Citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament, Team China have subsequently withdrawn all their players from the YONEX Swiss Open 2022."

China are a traditional badminton powerhouse, winning 10 Thomas Cups (men's team competition), 15 Uber Cups (women's team competition) and 12 Sudirman Cups (mixed team competition). They are the most successful country in badminton at the Olympics with 20 gold medals.

The Swiss Open starts later on Tuesday.

