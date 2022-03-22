Left Menu

Bundesliga two of the leading professional football leagues in Germany -- whose operation is expected to kick-off at the beginning of the 202223 season.Real Manager is a global fantasy sports platform that combines fantasy sports with the world of online gaming and social networks.

Funatix becomes official fantasy partner of I-League
Funatix Club, a Gaming and Digital-Media tech company, announced that its Real Manager platform will become the official fantasy football partner of the I-League in India.

The partnership follows two recent regional deals with the Thai Football Association for the Thai League 1 and with the Football Association of Singapore for the Singapore Premier League.

These three Asian leagues join a growing number of other professional football leagues in Mexico, Switzerland, Greece, Israel, Serbia, and Ukraine, which have the Real Manager fantasy platform as their official game making.

Funatix Club also has the rights for the Bundesliga, and 2. Bundesliga – two of the leading professional football leagues in Germany -- whose operation is expected to kick off at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Real Manager is a global fantasy sports platform that combines fantasy sports with the world of online gaming and social networks. The I-League was launched in 2007-08 and is currently being played by 13 teams in Kolkata as the centralized venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

