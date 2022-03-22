Left Menu

Chinese team pulls out of Swiss Open due to COVID-19 cases and injuries

The Chinese badminton team has pulled out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament which began on Tuesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases and injuries to its players, the games governing body BWF said.The Badminton World Federation also said that many players have withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for the dreaded virus.Several players from a number of Member Associations tested positive on their pre-arrival test and arrival test and have been removed from the draw, BWF said in a statement.Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries to players in their team.

PTI | Basel | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 16:59 IST
Chinese team pulls out of Swiss Open due to COVID-19 cases and injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese badminton team has pulled out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament which began on Tuesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases and injuries to its players, the game's governing body BWF said.

The Badminton World Federation also said that many players have withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for the dreaded virus.

''Several players from a number of Member Associations tested positive on their pre-arrival test and arrival test and have been removed from the draw,'' BWF said in a statement.

''Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries to players in their team. ''Citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament, Team China have subsequently withdrawn all their players from the YONEX Swiss Open 2022.'' China had also withdrawn from the Asia Badminton Team Championships in Malaysia in February due to COVID-19 cases.

Most of the top Indian players, including P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth, are playing in the tournament. World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has, however, withdrawn from the tournament after feeling exhausted following back-to-back final appearances at the German Open and All England Championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022