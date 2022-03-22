Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Onana OK after bad car crash

Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana escaped unhurt after being involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday while traveling to the team camp ahead of a decisive World Cup playoff, the national soccer federation said.

The crash happened while Onana, who plays for Dutch club Ajax, was traveling from the Cameroon capital Yaounde to the city of Douala.

The Cameroon Football Association said Onana eventually joined up with the squad in Douala after the crash and was “fine,” although he would have a precautionary examination at the hospital.

Cameroon hosts Algeria in the first leg of their World Cup playoff in Douala on Friday. The second leg in Algeria is next Tuesday and the winner of the tie will be one of five African teams to clinch a place at the World Cup in Qatar this year.

National broadcaster CRTV published pictures of what it said was the crash site. They showed a Range Rover SUV and another vehicle with their front ends crushed after what appeared to be a head-on collision. It's unclear if the 25-year-old Onana was driving or a passenger in the Range Rover.

