Women's CWC: Lanning feels her side can work on their batting before upcoming games

After defeating South Africa in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash on Tuesday, Australia skipper Meg Lanning feels that her side needs to improve on their batting performance before the upcoming games. Lanning's 135 not out led Australia to a five-wicket win over South Africa, continuing their unbeaten run at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 while ending the Proteas' here at the Basin Reserve.

"We thought it was a par score and we certainly felt like we were in the game because the ball was coming on nicely towards the back end of the first innings. We felt like we could chase it. It was a fresh wicket today. There have been good wickets and had some world-class batters as well. We went out to get early wickets which we would have liked and we did well to control in the middle overs, probably gave a few too many in the end," said Meg Lanning in a post-match presentation. "I don't think so (If Perry's injury was serious), I don't have the exact update but Perry could have come out to bat if she needed. Hopefully, it's not serious and she will be back for the next game. We broke the back of it (chase) through the middle which gave us nice little breathing space, I still think we gave away too many chances between batters including myself which we don't need to and that's something we can work on," she added.

Laura Wolvaardt fell short of a century of her own but made a fine 90 as South Africa set Australia a challenging 272 to win in Wellington. But South Africa had no match for an imperious Lanning as she steered Australia to a dominant victory which ensured they will finish no lower than second. (ANI)

