Left Menu

Cricket-Shafique and Azhar firm in response to Australia's 391

A few balls continued to stay low while the Pakistan fast bowlers extracted plenty of reverse swing but were unable to find a way through the dogged resistance of the Australian pair. Pakistan came closest to picking up a wicket when Carey, on 27, survived despite a delivery from seamer Hasan Ali clipping his off-stump but failing to dislodge the bails.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:23 IST
Cricket-Shafique and Azhar firm in response to Australia's 391

Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali combined in an unbroken stand of 70 to launch Pakistan's solid response to Australia's first innings total of 391 on Tuesday in the deciding third and final test in Lahore. Opener Shafique was unbeaten on 45 with number three Azhar 30 not out as the hosts reached 90-1 at the close of the second day's play, trailing Australia by 301.

The 22-year-old Shafique and the experienced Azhar, playing his 94th test but the first in his home city of Lahore, came together after the early loss of opener Imam-ul-Haq and showed lot of patience to keep the probing Australian bowlers at bay. The touring side posted a healthy total, helped by resolute half-centuries from Cameron Green and Alex Carey earlier on Tuesday.

All-rounder Green scored 79 and wicketkeeper Carey made 67 before Australia were all out at the stroke of the tea interval after opting to bat at the Gaddafi Stadium. Fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi finished with four wickets apiece for the hosts with a brilliant display of reverse-swing bowling on a pitch offering variable bounce.

The first two tests of the series -- the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 -- were drawn. Resuming on 232-5 against the second new ball which was taken overnight, Carey and Green batted through to lunch.

It was the second session in the match that Pakistan went wicketless after the hosts failed to claim one between lunch and tea on the opening day. A few balls continued to stay low while the Pakistan fast bowlers extracted plenty of reverse swing but were unable to find a way through the dogged resistance of the Australian pair.

Pakistan came closest to picking up a wicket when Carey, on 27, survived despite a delivery from seamer Hasan Ali clipping his off-stump but failing to dislodge the bails. Carey was given out caught behind by the umpire on that occasion but the left-hander overturned the decision, with replays confirming the ball had flicked the wicket on the way to the keeper.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali broke the stand when he dismissed Carey lbw with an arm-ball before teenager Naseem cleaned up Green with a fast, reverse-swinging delivery for his third scalp of the innings. After the 135-run stand between Green and Carey, Australia lost their last five wickets for 50 runs with the lower-middle order unable to stand up to the fiery fast bowling from Naseem and Afridi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022