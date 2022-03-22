New Zealand gear up to face Netherlands in white-ball matches

Following an exciting series against South Africa, New Zealand will give the Test whites a break as it gears up for limited-overs action when they face Netherlands in a one-off T20 and three-match ODI series. The one-off T20 will take place on Friday while the three-match ODI series will kick start from March 29.

Veteran Blackcaps batter, Ross Taylor is set to make his last appearance in international cricket after announcing his retirement earlier this year. His experience will come in handy for a relatively young New Zealand side. The series will serve as a maiden call-up to players like Michael Bracewell and wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver. The 31-year-old Bracewell topped the season's Super Smash scoring charts, while Cleaver smashed 369 runs to finish second.

Meanwhile, Logan van Beek, who has bagged consecutive Super Smash titles with Wellington Firebirds, and Fred Klaassen, who has also played club cricket in New Zealand, have both been named in Netherlands' squad for the upcoming series. The Dutch also welcome back Stephan Myburgh and Max O'Dowd, who were not part of the squad for their most recent ODI series against Afghanistan in Doha in January 2022.

The New Zealand-Netherlands series will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video beginning March 25. New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (c) (wk), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk) (T20 only), Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn (T20 only), Henry Nicholls (ODI only), Ben Sears (T20 only), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor (ODI only), Blair Tickner, and Will Young.

Netherlands Squad: Pieter Seelaar (c), Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, and Shariz Ahmad. (ANI)

