Soccer-Cameroon goalkeeper in car accident but unhurt

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was involved in a head-on car collision on Tuesday but emerged unhurt, the Cameroon Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday just days before the African nation will be in action in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Reuters | Douala | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:40 IST
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was involved in a head-on car collision on Tuesday but emerged unhurt, the Cameroon Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday just days before the African nation will be in action in the World Cup qualifying playoffs. Onana had a hospital checkup after the accident on the road between Yaounde and Douala. He was travelling to join up with the Cameroon squad, who take on Algeria on Friday in the first leg of their playoff tie.

The 25-year-old, who is expected to leave Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the season for Inter Milan, has been Cameroon’s first choice since returning from a nine-month drugs ban last November. Cameroon have, however, been hit by two injury blows with regular midfielder Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu and Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa both withdrawing from the tie after being hurt in club action at the weekend.

Cameroon are bidding for an eighth World Cup finals appearance. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

