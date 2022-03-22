Teenager Shivika stuns GM Laxman in Delhi Open chess

Teenager Shivika Rohilla came up with an inspired effort to stun Grandmaster RR Laxman in the first round of the 19th Delhi International Grandmasters Chess tournament, here on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old Shivika, who hails from Delhi, was at her best in probably the best performance of her career as she matched the Grandmaster move for move for a long time. Laxman enjoyed the advantage throughout the game with his white pieces but Shivika was quick to pounce on an opportunity that netted her a fine game. The result was never in doubt thereafter.

Grandmaster Cristhian Camilo Rios of Colombia was held to a draw by FIDE Master Muhammed Shuaau of Maldives on a day when most of the top seeds sailed through over their lesser known rivals. Rios found the going tough in the early phase itself and Shuaau was able to pull off a half point without much ado.

National champion Arjun Erigaisi started the campaign in style beating Manigandan S S and five-time Commonwealth champion and holder, Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta, made a winning start at the expense of Women International Master Angela Franco Valencia of Colombia.

Fresh from his title triumph at Guwahati Open, second seed Pavel Ponkratov started the event on winning note against Bala Kannamma. The event carries a prize purse of Rs 1.25 crore. Important result round 1 (Indians otherwise stated): Manigandan SS (0) lost to GM Arjun Erigaisi (1); GM Pavel Ponkartov of Russia (1) beat Bala Kannamma (0); WIM Angela Franco Valencia of Colombia (0) lost to GM Abhijeet Gupta (1); GM Neuris Delgado Ramirez of Paraguay (1) beat Soham Datar (0); FM Joydeep Dutta (0) lost to GM Sethuraman S P (1); GM Gukesh D (1) beat Sudarshan Bhat (0); CM Dhruv Khosla (0) lost to GM Lalith Babu M R (1); GM Visakh N R (1) beat CM Akila Kavinda of Sri Lanka (0); Santu Mondal (0) lost to GM Deepan Chakkravarthy (1); GM Iniyan P (1) beat Indrajeet Mahindrakar (0); Sri Sai Baswanth P (0) lost to GM Masoud Modadeghpour of Iran (1); GM Mitrabha Guha (1) beat FM Purushothaman T (0); Hemanth Raam (0) lost to GM Arjun Kalyan (1); GM Harsha Bharathakoti (1) beat Shiva Pavan Teja Sharma (0); FM Sidhant Gaikwad (0) lost to GM Adham Fawzy of Egypt; GM Karthik Venkatraman (1) beat Vedant Nagarkatte (1); IM Romesh Weerawardane of Sri Lanka (0) lost to IM Raahul VS (1); GM Azer Mirzoev of Azerbaijan (1) beat Soham Bhattacharya (0); Joel Paul Ganta (0) lost to IM Arash Tahbaz of Iran (1).

