If you hire right people for right job, 80 per cent work is done: Lucknow Supergiants owner Sanjiv Goenka

The new IPL franchise Lucknow Supergiants is ''ready for its flight'' as the 'Garuda' logo on its aqua marine jersey signifies, said owner Sanjiv Goenka, who believes success depends on ''hiring right people for right job''.

The Supergiants on Tuesday unveiled their jersey and theme song with tagline ''Ab Apni Bari Hai''.

Asked what exactly is his mantra of running an IPL franchise, the chairman of RPSG group told PTI: ''I run my businesses on a simple principle. Hire right kind of people for right job and good execution. ''That's 80 per cent of the job done. There is 15 per cent of strategizing, vision and creating a structure. This is 95 per cent and the remaining five per cent is all about motivating the team.'' Goenka is very happy that Gautam Gambhir is the mentor of the team.

''A lot of my job became easier when Gautam agreed to my request of being the mentor of this team. I have known him for a long time and I have complete faith in his judgement,'' Goenka said.

While he believes in long-term vision, he is confident that his INR 7000 crore plus investment (highest bid for an IPL team) will pay dividends in the long run.

''You know, I have no hesitation in admitting that it is a great investment. The value will only grow as the time goes on.'' But, that doesn't change the fact that he believes in wining. Last time when he had Pune franchise for two years, his team reached the finals in the second year only to lose in a last ball finish.

''You are in the league to win and there is no compromise on that. We have created a team and I am confident they will go out there and perform.'' From the last time, he owned an IPL franchise briefly, the viewership has only increased, observed Goenka.

''The viewership has increased. Also UP with its 26 crore population is an incredible state and I am sure we will get a lot of love and affection,'' he added.

Very happy with new jersey and theme song =========================== The novelty of Lucknow team's new jersey is the colour aqua marine blue which has never been used by any team in IPL.

''This is the first time it's being used,'' Goenka said. ''It has been designed by young designer Kunal Rawal, who works with Bollywood biggies. The theme song has been sung by Badshah and choreography done by Remo de Souza.

''In Lucknow, we hear that they always say 'Pahle Aap, Pahle Aap' but here our team will say 'Pahle Hum. We have come here to win'.'' PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)