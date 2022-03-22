Nadal holds chest on court before report of broken rib
Rafael Nadal is out for up to six weeks with a cracked rib suffered during the Indian Wells final loss against Taylor Fritz, according to reports.
Rafael Nadal is out for up to six weeks with a cracked rib suffered during the Indian Wells final loss against Taylor Fritz, according to reports. Nadal is quoted by Cadena Ser as stating: ''This is not good news and I did not expect this.
''I am devastated and sad because after the good start of the season that I have had, I reached a very important part of the year with very good feelings and good results.
''But hey, I've always had that fighting and overcoming spirit, and what I will do is be patient and work hard after my recovery. Once again, I would like to thank everyone for their support.'' Nadal was left concerned by a breathing problem and sad at the end of his remarkable winning run after a final defeat to Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells on Sunday.
It was clear from the early on Sunday's final that all was not well, with Nadal declining to chase down balls, rubbing his chest and losing the first four games.
Nadal walked off court holding his chest after losing the first set.
