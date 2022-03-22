Left Menu

England batter Jason Roy handed suspended 2-match ban

PTI | London | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:55 IST
England batter Jason Roy handed suspended 2-match ban
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England batter Jason Roy was handed a suspended two-match international ban on Tuesday for bringing the sport into disrepute.

Details about the exact nature of Roy's disciplinary breach were not disclosed by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The ECB said Roy admitted to a charge of ''conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute.'' His ban is for the ''next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection'' but it is suspended for 12 months, dependent on good behaviour, the ECB said.

The 31-year-old Roy was also fined 2,500 pounds (USD 3,310).

Roy, who played a key role in helping England win the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2019, is expected to be in England's squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year.

He recently announced he was taking a ''short indefinite break'' from cricket after withdrawing from the upcoming Indian Premier League, citing bubble fatigue. He was due to play for Gujarat Titans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022