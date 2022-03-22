Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Badminton-China team pull out of Swiss Open due to COVID, injuries

The Chinese team withdrew from the Swiss Open Super 300 event in Basel on Tuesday due to a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries, global governing body Badminton World Federation (BWF) said. The BWF added that there were several COVID-related pullouts at the $180,000 World Tour event.

Motorcycling-Saudi Arabia keen to host future MotoGP race

Saudi Arabia wants to add MotoGP to the list of world championship motorsport events it already hosts, the country's sports minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki al Faisal said on Tuesday. Speaking in a Q&A ahead of this weekend's Saudi Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah, he said the kingdom was already the home of motorsport in the region with all-electric Formula E championship and Dakar Rally as well as Extreme E.

Tennis-Nadal out for up to six weeks with stress fracture in rib

Rafa Nadal has suffered a stress fracture in his rib and will be out for up to six weeks, the Spaniard's team said on Tuesday. Nadal, the winner of 21 Grand Slam singles titles, complained of a chest issue during his run to the final of the ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells, California last week.

NHL roundup: Filip Forsberg sets Predators' scoring record in win

Filip Forsberg earned a piece of Predators history on Monday, recording two goals and three assists to lead Nashville to a 6-3 road victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Forsberg now has 35 goals, setting a franchise record for a single season. Viktor Arvidsson held the previous mark, having scored 34 goals in the 2018-19 season.

Soccer-Shevchenko steps up relief efforts for Ukrainian war victims

Former Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko said he will use his platform to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of his country and step up efforts to raise humanitarian aid for victims of the crisis. One of Ukraine's greatest players and a former coach of the national team, Shevchenko said he was in shock for the first two days of the invasion, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation."

Doping-Kazakh weightlifter Rahimov banned for eight years, stripped of Rio gold

Kazakh weightlifter Nijat Rahimov, who won gold in the 77kg at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has been banned from the sport for eight years for a doping offence and will be stripped of his medal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

Rahimov, 28, was found guilty of four urine substitutions, which amounts to the "Use of a Prohibited Method" under International Weightlifting Federation's anti-doping rules.

NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double leads Lakers past Cavs

LeBron James erupted for a game-high 38 points along with 11 rebounds and 12 assists to power the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. James, who played for the Cavs for 11 seasons, was 17 of 29 from the field. He came into Monday's game second in the league in scoring at 29.8 per game in a virtual three-way tie with Philadelphia Joel Embiid and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria

Sports clubs in Bulgaria and Bosnia are providing refuge, training and competition for athletes escaping war in another show of global solidarity for Ukraine. Mihail Minchev, the 34-year-old owner and trainer of Hispano tennis club near the Black Sea city of Varna, was among those responding to the Bulgarian tennis federation's appeal to help after Russia's invasion upended lives for millions in Ukraine.

Cricket-Dutch cricket ventures to a new frontier in maiden New Zealand voyage

Although nearly four centuries have passed since Dutch explorer Abel Tasman discovered New Zealand, his adventurous spirit lives on in a new generation of pioneers from the Netherlands - only this time they are traveling for a game of cricket. For the first time, New Zealand will host a team from beyond the elite world of test-playing nations for an international tour, arranging a one-off Twenty20 with the Dutch on Friday and three one-day internationals between March 29 and April 4.

Kremlin says chess federation should stay out of politics, overturn ban

The Kremlin said on Tuesday the International Chess Federation (FIDE) should stay out of politics and demanded it annul its decision to ban Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin from competition for six months over his stance on Ukraine. The FIDE announced its decision on Monday. The 32-year-old Karjakin, who challenged Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2016, has defended his country's actions on social media in recent weeks, drawing intense criticism from the chess world.

