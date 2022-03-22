Cycling-Colbrelli diagnosed with 'cardiac arrhythmia' after Volta a Catalunya collapse

Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli required defibrillation after collapsing at the end of the opening stage of the Volta a Catalunya and will undergo further tests, his team Bahrain Victorious said on Tuesday.

Colbrelli, 31, was edged out by Australian Michael Matthews in a tight finish and fell to the ground after crossing the line on Monday. His team said he suffered from an "unstable cardiac arrhythmia".

"The cause is still to be determined, and the Italian rider will undergo further tests tomorrow at the Hospital Universitari de Girona," the team said in a statement https://bahraincyclingteam.com/sonny-colbrelli-medical-update-3/?_thumbnail_id=6299. "Sonny Colbrelli's clinical situation is good, and we wish him a prompt recovery."

Earlier on Tuesday, Bahrain Victorious said that cardiac tests conducted on Colbrelli showed no signs of "concern or compromised functions" and the rider was conscious and feeling okay. "He has since been in touch with family and friends as he recovers at the hospital," the team added https://bahraincyclingteam.com/sonny-colbrelli-medical-update-2.

In October, Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic in 22 years, which came a month after he captured the European road race title.

