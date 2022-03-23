Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation on Tuesday acknowledging Emma Weyant as the winner of a women's college swimming event after her recent loss to a transgender athlete and accused the NCAA of destroying opportunities for women. Lia Thomas beat Sarasota native Weyant by 1.75 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle last Thursday in Atlanta to become the first transgender National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion in Division I history.

Baseball-New York mayor says he will not be rushed on vaccine rules, with opening day on horizon

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday that professional sports teams and players eager to ditch the local COVID-19 vaccine mandate will have to be patient. All private-sector workers in New York City must show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a mandate that encompasses athletes in the United States' biggest sports market.

Tennis-Nadal out for up to six weeks with stress fracture in rib

Rafa Nadal has suffered a stress fracture in his rib and will be out for up to six weeks, the Spaniard's team said on Tuesday. Nadal, the winner of 21 Grand Slam singles titles, complained of a chest issue during his run to the final of the ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells, California last week.

Utah governor vetoes bill banning trans girls in school sports

Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Tuesday vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender girls from participating in girls' sports in schools, calling it a flawed measure with serious legal and financial risks. The veto came a day after another Republican governor, Eric Holcomb of Indiana, halted a similar bill passed by that state's legislature.

Golf-Spieth feels 2022 is great chance to complete career Grand Slam

Jordan Spieth said on Tuesday this year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, could well be his best opportunity yet to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors. Spieth was born in Texas, which borders Oklahoma in the north, and the 28-year-old acknowledged that the May 19-22 PGA Championship's proximity to home could represent one of his better chances until the major is held in Frisco in 2027.

Golf-Matsuyama better prepared for Masters defence than Champions Dinner

Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama is better prepared to defend his Green Jacket than host the traditional Champions dinner despite nagging back problems, he said on Tuesday. The first Japanese man to win a golf major, Matsuyama got the season off to a brilliant start by winning the Zozo Championship in his home country in October and claiming an eighth PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in January.

Doping-Kazakh weightlifter Rahimov banned for eight years, stripped of Rio gold

Kazakh weightlifter Nijat Rahimov, who won gold in the 77kg at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has been banned from the sport for eight years for a doping offence and will be stripped of his medal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

Rahimov, 28, was found guilty of four urine substitutions, which amounts to the "Use of a Prohibited Method" under International Weightlifting Federation's anti-doping rules.

NFL transaction roundup: Broncos ink CB K’Waun Williams

The Denver Broncos signed free agent cornerback K'Waun Williams to a two-year deal worth $7 million, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Williams, 30, had 52 tackles, an interception, a sack, a forced fumble and four passes defensed in 14 games (eight starts) with the San Francisco 49ers last season. He played 72 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2021. Williams spent five seasons with 49ers.

Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria

Sports clubs in Bulgaria and Bosnia are providing refuge, training and competition for athletes escaping war in another show of global solidarity for Ukraine. Mihail Minchev, the 34-year-old owner and trainer of Hispano tennis club near the Black Sea city of Varna, was among those responding to the Bulgarian tennis federation's appeal to help after Russia's invasion upended lives for millions in Ukraine.

Kremlin says chess federation should stay out of politics, overturn ban

The Kremlin said on Tuesday the International Chess Federation (FIDE) should stay out of politics and demanded it annul its decision to ban Russian grandmaster Sergey Karjakin from competition for six months over his stance on Ukraine. The FIDE announced its decision on Monday. The 32-year-old Karjakin, who challenged Magnus Carlsen for the world title in 2016, has defended his country's actions on social media in recent weeks, drawing intense criticism from the chess world.

