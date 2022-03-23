QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to world number one Barty's retirement

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 08:31 IST
Following is reaction to Australia's world number one Ash Barty announcing her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25. WOMEN'S TENNIS ASSOCIATION (WTA) CEO STEVE SIMON

"With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No.1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA. "We wish Ash only the very best and know that she will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for the sport of tennis as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. We will miss her."

TWO-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION SIMONA HALEP "Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?!"

TWO-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION PETRA KVITOVA "Ash, I have no words ... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.

"I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best!" FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE ANDY MURRAY

"Happy for @ashbarty, gutted for tennis. What a player." WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER EIGHT KAROLINA PLISKOVA

"Congrats on an incredible career Ash. It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed." AMERICAN TENNIS PLAYER SHELBY ROGERS

"What a legend. Incredible inspiration on and off the court. One of the best human beings I've ever met. Our number 1! Best of luck @ashbarty." AUSTRALIAN TENNIS PLAYER DARIA SAVILLE

"So much respect for you Ash! Your whole career you've done it your way! Always followed your heart and I hope you keep doing this!" AMERICAN TENNIS PLAYER MADISON KEYS

"An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour. Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what's next!" (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

