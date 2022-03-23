Left Menu

Italy, Argentina to meet in 'Finalissima' Wembley showdown on June 1

London's iconic Wembley Stadium will be the setting for a showdown between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 champions Argentina on June 1.

ANI | London | Updated: 23-03-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 08:55 IST
Italy, Argentina to meet in 'Finalissima' Wembley showdown on June 1
Italy vs Argentina (Photo: Twitter/UEFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's iconic Wembley Stadium will be the setting for a showdown between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 champions Argentina on June 1. This showpiece encounter 'Finalissima' will give fans the chance to watch the current champions of the world's two best footballing continents contest the coveted CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions.

Twenty-nine years after its last edition, the relaunch of this legendary footballing encounter is the result of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL. In December last year, it was also confirmed that Brazil and Argentina will compete in the UEFA Nations League after South America's governing body CONMEBOL reached an agreement with its European counterpart over joining the biennial competition.

UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek said that CONMEBOL would join Nations League from 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022