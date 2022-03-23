Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Baseball-New York mayor says he will not be rushed on vaccine rules, with opening day on the horizon and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation on Tuesday acknowledging Emma Weyant as the winner of a women's college swimming event after her recent loss to a transgender athlete and accused the NCAA of destroying opportunities for women. Lia Thomas beat Sarasota native Weyant by 1.75 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle last Thursday in Atlanta to become the first transgender National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion in Division I history.

Baseball-New York mayor says he will not be rushed on vaccine rules, with opening day on the horizon

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday that professional sports teams and players eager to ditch the local COVID-19 vaccine mandate will have to be patient. All private-sector workers in New York City must show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a mandate that encompasses athletes in the United States' biggest sports market.

Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during burglary

France midfielder Paul Pogba said his World Cup winner's medal was among the items stolen during a burglary at his home last week. Pogba's house was broken into on March 15 while his children were sleeping, with the incident taking place during Manchester United's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford.

Utah governor vetoes bill banning trans girls in school sports

Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Tuesday vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender girls from participating in girls' sports in schools, calling it a flawed measure with serious legal and financial risks. The veto came a day after another Republican governor, Eric Holcomb of Indiana, halted a similar bill passed by that state's legislature.

Golf-Spieth feels 2022 is a great chance to complete career Grand Slam

Jordan Spieth said on Tuesday this year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma could well be his best opportunity yet to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors. Spieth was born in Texas, which borders Oklahoma in the north, and the 28-year-old acknowledged that the May 19-22 PGA Championship's proximity to the home could represent one of his better chances until the major is held in Frisco in 2027.

New Zealand sports to welcome back crowds as COVID rules eased

New Zealand sports will welcome full-capacity crowds when COVID-19 rules ease this weekend after a bruising period for revenues. New Zealand capped crowds at 100 people for outdoor events while battling an outbreak of the Omicron variant, but will lift the curbs from Saturday, along with the need for fans to wear masks, the government said on Wednesday.

Tennis-'I am spent': World number one Barty retires at 25

Australia's world number one Ash Barty has retired at the age of 25 and at the peak of her game, citing the fulfillment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the Tour. She quits with 15 titles, less than two months after winning the Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles triumph following Wimbledon in 2021 and the 2019 French Open.

Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria

Sports clubs in Bulgaria and Bosnia are providing refuge, training, and competition for athletes escaping war in another show of global solidarity for Ukraine. Mihail Minchev, the 34-year-old owner and trainer of Hispano tennis club near the Black Sea city of Varna, was among those responding to the Bulgarian tennis federation's appeal to help after Russia's invasion upended the lives for millions in Ukraine.

Boxing-Usyk to prepare for Joshua rematch after gaining permission to leave Ukraine-ESPN

Ukraine's heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will prepare for his rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua, ESPN reported on Tuesday, after he received permission to leave his country and train. The 35-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight world champion dethroned heavyweight champion Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Factbox-Tennis-World number one Ash Barty

Factbox on Australia's world number one Ash Barty, who retired from professional tennis at the age of 25 on Wednesday.

Grand Slam titles: Three (French Open 2019; Wimbledon 2021; Australian Open 2022)

