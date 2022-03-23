Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation on Tuesday acknowledging Emma Weyant as the winner of a women's college swimming event after her recent loss to a transgender athlete and accused the NCAA of destroying opportunities for women. Lia Thomas beat Sarasota native Weyant by 1.75 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle last Thursday in Atlanta to become the first transgender National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion in Division I history.

Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary

France midfielder Paul Pogba said his World Cup winner's medal was among the items stolen during a burglary at his home last week. Pogba's house was broken into on March 15 while his children were sleeping, with the incident taking place during Manchester United's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford.

Golf-Spieth feels 2022 is great chance to complete career Grand Slam

Jordan Spieth said on Tuesday this year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma could well be his best opportunity yet to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors. Spieth was born in Texas, which borders Oklahoma in the north, and the 28-year-old acknowledged that the May 19-22 PGA Championship's proximity to the home could represent one of his better chances until the major is held in Frisco in 2027.

NHL roundup: Sharks hand Flames rare home loss

Alexander Barabanov and Logan Couture each scored within a 28-second span in the third period to spark a 4-3 comeback win for the San Jose Sharks over the host Calgary Flames on Tuesday. It was a rare home loss for the Flames, who were 15-1-2 in their previous 18 home games. The Sharks have won all three games against Calgary this season. San Jose has dominated the rivalry in recent years, with a 12-3-0 record over the last 15 meetings.

New Zealand sports to welcome back crowds as COVID rules eased

New Zealand sports will welcome full-capacity crowds when COVID-19 rules ease this weekend after a bruising period for revenues. New Zealand capped crowds at 100 people for outdoor events while battling an outbreak of the Omicron variant, but will lift the curbs from Saturday, along with the need for fans to wear masks, the government said on Wednesday.

Figure skating-Russian teen Valieva to return at the domestic team event

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will return to competition at the Channel One Trophy in Saransk this weekend, just over a month after a doping controversy marred the 15-year-old's campaign at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Valieva missed out on a medal in the women's singles in Beijing after she had been cleared to compete despite testing positive for a banned substance in late December.

Tennis-'I am spent': World number one Barty goes out on top

Ash Barty dropped a bombshell on the tennis world on Wednesday, the 25-year-old announcing her retirement at the peak of her game and just two months after claiming a third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Citing the fulfillment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the Tour, the world number one walks away with 15 titles to her name, the last coming at Melbourne Park where she ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home champion.

Fleeing Ukrainian athletes welcomed by clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria

Sports clubs in Bulgaria and Bosnia are providing refuge, training, and competition for athletes escaping war in another show of global solidarity for Ukraine. Mihail Minchev, the 34-year-old owner and trainer of Hispano tennis club near the Black Sea city of Varna, was among those responding to the Bulgarian tennis federation's appeal to help after Russia's invasion upended the lives of millions in Ukraine.

NBA roundup: Magic deal Warriors their third straight loss

Mo Bamba hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 52.2 seconds left and the host Orlando Magic handed the Golden State Warriors their third straight loss with a 94-90 comeback victory on Tuesday night. Following the Warriors' unsuccessful coach's challenge for a shooting foul, Franz Wagner hit three free throws with 13.2 seconds remaining for a 92-88 lead for the Magic. The rookie out of Michigan added a dunk off an inbounds play moments later to complete the scoring. Wagner finished with 18 points.

Factbox-Tennis-World number one Ash Barty

Factbox on Australia's world number one Ash Barty, who retired from professional tennis at the age of 25 on Wednesday.

Grand Slam titles: Three (French Open 2019; Wimbledon 2021; Australian Open 2022)

