Another tough task awaits Indian Arrows in form of Sreenidi Deccan

A tough task awaits the young guns of Indian Arrows as they run into an in-form Sreenidi Deccan FC in the I-League here on Thursday. After picking up four points in their first two games, Indian Arrows have had a tough time with two losses in the last three matches which have seen them drop to 10th in the table.

Shanmugam Venkatesh's men were beaten 2-0 by Aizawl in their last outing, marking their third straight match where they failed to score.

Venkatesh was, however, quick to take the positives from the game. ''The first 45 minutes were the best we have played in the last four games. I can see the players' progression. I'm also happy with their positioning on the pitch.

''We would like to continue with maintaining possession and good passing. It's only in the attacking third where we are lacking. We need to score more,'' he said.

Newcomers Sreenidi are starting to find their feet in the I-League with two wins on the bounce. They also picked up an elusive first clean sheet of the season in the 1-0 victory over Sudeva Delhi on Sunday.

Despite the win, coach Fernando Santiago Varela wasn't fully satisfied. ''We have the capacity to control the game better. I'm not a coach who just looks at the results. I want the players to get better and improve their game,'' he said.

Varela affirmed that his side cannot afford to be complacent against Indian Arrows. ''We await a tough match against coach Venkatesh's side. I don't take them lightly. Arrows are improving every year. They show a lot of attacking intent so we have to take care of that.''

