ICC Test Rankings: Jadeja regains top spot among all-rounders

India's Ravindra Jadeja reclaimed the top spot from West Indies' Jason Holder in the latest ICC Test rankings for all-rounders released on Wednesday.

Jadeja had risen to No. 1 after his 175 not out and nine wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali earlier this month.

However, he had lost the place to Holder last week. But the two players have once again interchanged places with Jadeja back on top with 385 rating points.

Jadeja's compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin held on to his third place among all-rounders and continued to be second in the bowlers' chart.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who had jumped six spots last week, remained static on fourth in the bowling list.

India skipper Rohit, the country's top-ranked batter, fell a spot down to seventh in the latest Test rankings for batters.

While former India skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant remained static on the ninth and 10th place respectively.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was at his glorious best against Australia during the second Test of the series in Karachi, gained three spots to move up to No.5 in the rankings chart. Other star performers with the bat from the same match – Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khawaja – have also taken a massive leap.

Rizwan has moved up six spots, to be joint No.11 alongside David Warner after his unbeaten knock of 104 in the second innings. Khawaja, who scored 160 and 44 in Karachi, moved up eleven spots to No. 13. Kohli static at 2nd, Rohit slips to 4 in ODI chart ================================ In the ODI chart, Kohli retained his second spot even as Rohit moved down a rung to be fourth among batters.

Kohli has 811 points and is placed behind Paksitan captain Babar Azam, who also retained his top spot.

However, Rohit, who was earlier placed third was pushed down to fourth by South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Bumrah, the only Indian in the top 10 in the ODI bowlers' list , held on to his sixth spot but Ravindra Jadeja moved down a place to 10th alongside Zimbabwe's Sean Williams.

