QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to world number one Ash Barty's retirement

Following is reaction to Australia's world number one Ash Barty's retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25. AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

"I particularly want to say 'thank you' to you, Ash, for inspiring a generation of young people and particularly a generation of young indigenous people in this country. "None of us will forget, of course, the triumphant win in Wimbledon and none of us will ever forget that incredible comeback down there at the Australian Open this year, which once again showed everybody what you can do when you really apply yourself."

WOMEN'S TENNIS ASSOCIATION (WTA) CEO STEVE SIMON "With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No.1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one of the great champions of the WTA.

"We wish Ash only the very best and know that she will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for the sport of tennis as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. We will miss her." TENNIS AUSTRALIA CEO CRAIG TILEY, TO SKY NEWS

"One of the highlights in my career was standing next to her after she won (the Australian Open) and I never would have thought that three months later we would have been having this conversation about Ash retiring. "It's once in a lifetime that someone like Ash comes along. But whatever she does, she's going to achieve great things and we respect her decision."

AUSTRALIAN GREAT AND LONG-TIME FRIEND EVONNE GOOLAGONG CAWLEY "I'm so supportive of Ash, and making a decision that is best for her and makes her happy. I can't wait to see what the next chapter brings, and to watch Ash achieve her dreams post-tennis."

AUSTRALIAN COACH DARREN CAHILL "An incredible role model for so many, not only in our sport, and she's always gone about her career in her own special way. Well done, Ash. A true Aussie legend."

TWICE GRAND SLAM CHAMPION SIMONA HALEP "Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?!"

TWICE GRAND SLAM CHAMPION PETRA KVITOVA "Ash, I have no words ... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.

"I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best!" FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE ANDY MURRAY

"Happy for @ashbarty, gutted for tennis. What a player." COACH JUDY MURRAY

"One of a kind. On and off the court. A wonderful role model for women's sport." WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER EIGHT KAROLINA PLISKOVA

"Congrats on an incredible career, Ash. It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed." AMERICAN TENNIS PLAYER SHELBY ROGERS

"What a legend. Incredible inspiration on and off the court. One of the best human beings I've ever met. Our number 1! Best of luck @ashbarty." AUSTRALIAN TENNIS PLAYER DARIA SAVILLE

"So much respect for you Ash! Your whole career you've done it your way! Always followed your heart and I hope you keep doing this!" AUSTRALIAN FORMER WHEELCHAIR TENNIS PLAYER DYLAN ALCOTT

"Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you, mate." AMERICAN TENNIS PLAYER MADISON KEYS

"An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour. Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what's next!" FORMER WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE TRACY AUSTIN

"Happy for you, @ashbarty to go out on your terms but the tennis world will miss a great champion. "Love your elegant, athletic style of play and have always been impressed with the way you handle yourself on and off the court. Enjoy the next chapter."

WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER 20 ELINA SVITOLINA "Nothing but RESPECT for you @ashbarty!!! All the best in your retirement and congratulations on your distinguished career!"

