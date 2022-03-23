The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Swiss Open Super 300 in Basel.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-POWERHITTING You can't hit from batting position and can't bat from hitting position: Power-hitting coach Wood By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Julian Wood saw it coming before anyone else and the pioneering power-hitting coach reckons the role of cricketers with brute power will only increase in the rapidly evolving Twenty20 format, forcing the ''touch and skill'' batters to reinvent their game.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DEBUTANTS Glance at debutants expected to make impact in IPL 2022 By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Indian Premier League has served as a huge platform for the upcoming cricketers to make their mark over the past 14 editions and the trend is expected to continue when 2022 season kicks here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ROHIT-MUMBAI Rohit says no ''added advantage'' of playing in Mumbai Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said they will have no ''added advantage'' of playing their IPL matches in the city's three grounds as many in the ''relatively new team'' have not played a single game here in last two years.

SPO-CRI-RANKINGS ICC Test Rankings: Jadeja regains top spot among all-rounders Dubai, Mar 23 (PTI) India's Ravindra Jadeja reclaimed the top spot from West Indies' Jason Holder in the latest ICC Test rankings for all-rounders released on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-HUSSEY Shreyas Iyer is a born leader, says KKR mentor Hussey Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey feels new skipper Shreyas Iyer has a good cricketing brain and has proved his skills as a leader during his stint as Delhi Capitals captain.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-PREVIEW Another tough task awaits Indian Arrows in form of Sreenidi Deccan Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) A tough task awaits the young guns of Indian Arrows as they run into an in-form Sreenidi Deccan FC in the I-League here on Thursday. SPO-FOOT-PUNJABFC-COACH Punjab FC parts ways with Westwood, appoints Ed Engelkes as new coach Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) I-League club RoundGlass Punjab FC has appointed Dutch Ed Engelkes as the team's new head coach with immediate effect after mutually parting ways with Englishman Ashley Westwood. SPO-MINISTRY-SWIM-ASSISTANCE Sports Ministry approves financial assistance to 5 Indian swimmers New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has extended financial assistance to five Indian swimmers, including Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, under its Target Olympic Podium (TOPS) and ACTC schemes to help them prepare and participate in various upcoming international competitions. SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-BUTTLER Our aim is to reclaim IPL title after 13 years, says RR keeper-batter Buttler Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler on Wednesday asserted they have the requisite wherewithal and firepower to end a 13-year-long title drought in the Indian Premier League, beginning here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IPL-CROWD IPL 15: 25% crowd allowed inside stadiums New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin in Mumbai on Saturday, will witness 25 per cent crowd attendance in stadiums, the organisers said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-LD MOEEN CSK to miss Moeen Ali for IPL opener due to visa issues New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will miss the services of Moeen Ali for their IPL-opener as the star England all-rounder is yet to receive his India visa for competing in the lucrative T20 tournament, beginning in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI APA APA

