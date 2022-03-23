Left Menu

Cricket-Cummins, Starc skittle Pakistan for 268, Australia lead by 123

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:43 IST
Australia captain Pat Cummins picked up five wickets while his fast bowling colleague Mitchell Starc took four as Pakistan were all out for 268, conceding a first-innings lead of 123 on the third day of the deciding third and final test in Lahore.

Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam scored half-centuries for the hosts, who were bundled out in the final session on Wednesday.

The first two tests of the series were drawn.

