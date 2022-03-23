Cricket-Cummins, Starc skittle Pakistan for 268, Australia lead by 123
Australia captain Pat Cummins picked up five wickets while his fast bowling colleague Mitchell Starc took four as Pakistan were all out for 268, conceding a first-innings lead of 123 on the third day of the deciding third and final test in Lahore.
Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam scored half-centuries for the hosts, who were bundled out in the final session on Wednesday.
The first two tests of the series were drawn.
