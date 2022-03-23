Women's CWC: West Indies' Anisa Mohammed admits losing now would be 'heartbreaking' for team

West Indies vice-captain Anisa Mohammed admitted that it would be heartbreaking for her team if they miss out on a semi-final spot in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. West Indies started their World Cup campaign by winning their two opening matches but lost their last three, including an eight-wicket defeat against Pakistan.

"We've won two of the toughest games at the start of the tournament and to come and lose now would be very heartbreaking," said Anisa Mohammed. "Not just me, for all of the team members, but we're really hoping that we will able to change things around tomorrow. We are still positive, we know there's still a chance, we're going to go hard tomorrow," said the vice-captain.

"We have found ourselves in this position, we must win tomorrow and then hope that South Africa can beat India or there can be an upset somewhere, but we can only control the things that we can control. Tomorrow's game is going to be very crucial and very important for us and we have to play our best game tomorrow and win, then just sit and wait and hopefully be able to go to the semi-finals," she added. Defeat against Pakistan made their next match against South Africa at Basin Reserve on Thursday a do-or-die clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)