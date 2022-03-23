Left Menu

South Africa cricket player Hamza positive for banned drug

South Africa batsman Zubayr Hamza has tested positive for the banned diuretic Furosemide, the countrys cricket federation said Wednesday.The 26-year-old Hamza is not disputing the positive test and has agreed to a voluntary suspension starting immediately while the case is investigated, Cricket South Africa said.Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system, CSA said in a statement.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:04 IST
South Africa cricket player Hamza positive for banned drug
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa batsman Zubayr Hamza has tested positive for the banned diuretic Furosemide, the country's cricket federation said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Hamza is not disputing the positive test and has agreed to a ''voluntary suspension'' starting immediately while the case is investigated, Cricket South Africa said.

''Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system,'' CSA said in a statement. ''The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr.'' Furosemide is not a performance-enhancing drug but is banned because it can be used to mask other substances.

Hamza tested positive following a doping test on Jan. 17, CSA said. He went on to play for South Africa in the first test in New Zealand last month.

Hamza has played six tests for the Proteas but hadn't represented his country in the long format for two years before his appearance against New Zealand.

He withdrew from South Africa's ODI squad last week ahead of the home series against Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022