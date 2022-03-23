Left Menu

Swiss Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag win first round of men's doubles

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first-round clash of the ongoing Swiss Open 2022 at St. Jakobshalle, Basel on Wednesday.

ANI | Basel | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:04 IST
Swiss Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag win first round of men's doubles
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Image: Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the first-round clash of the ongoing Swiss Open 2022 at St. Jakobshalle, Basel on Wednesday. Playing in court 1, the Indian duo defeated the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 17-21, 21-11, 21-18, in a match that lasted for 57 minutes.

Despite losing in the first game, Satwiksairaj and Chirag made a promising comeback and thrashed the Indonesian duo to clinch victory in the first round. Earlier, mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy got defeated by fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France in straight-sets 13-21, 9-21, in a match that lasted 33 minutes.

Apart from them, Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap lost against Yvonne Li of Germany 5-21, 17-21 in the second match of the day. Later in the day, Kidambi Shrikant will be going against Mads Christophersen of Denmark in his men's singles clash. Indian pair of Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand will be facing Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022