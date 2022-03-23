Left Menu

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag holds talks with Manchester United: reports

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:21 IST
Manchester United have spoken to Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as the Old Trafford club step up their search for a permanent manager, British media reported on Wednesday.

German Ralf Rangnick was appointed on an interim basis at Old Trafford in November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after nearly three years in charge.

Fifty-two-year-old Dutchman Ten Hag has been at the helm at the Johan Cruyff Arena since 2017 following stints coaching Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht.

Ajax currently sit top of the Eredivisie standings as Ten Hag looks to win the league title for a third time during a reign that included a run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

